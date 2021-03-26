As the qualification series for the next Africa Cup of Nations enters its home stretch with two match days remaining, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are targeting six points from their remaining two matches.

The matches would be played at Porto Novo in Benin Republic where the Super Eagles face their hosts and in Lagos, where they welcome Lesotho on the final match day.

It is no doubt an “Operation 3-3” as they go for a perfect finish of getting three points from the two matches. “33 Export Lager” the official beer of the Super Eagles has urged the team to go for a perfect finish of getting all the available six points spread across the two remaining matches.

Undoubtedly, that possible feat would give the team a huge psychological boost ahead of the final tournament scheduled for next year in Cameroon.

At the moment, the Super Eagles sit atop Group L with eight points and a successful execution of ‘Operation 33’ will not only assure them of top position and qualification, but will vastly improve their global ranking which offer additional advantage.

The Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager Beer, Rex Anieke, said the brand as a lead partner of both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its lead brand, the Super Eagles, has decided to back Nigeria all the way into the final tournament.