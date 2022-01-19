33 Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles, has continued in its drive to galvanise support for the team even as they continue their hunt for honours at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The latest set of lucky fans has been rewarded with sets of Super Eagles jerseys and other mouth-watering prizes after coach Austin Eguavoen’s men sealed their place in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 win over Sudan.

“Every win deserves a fine reward and congratulations to our Match Day-two winners who predicted accurately within the shortest possible time before the match as stipulated in our rules #SuperTogether,” said a message that announced the winners on 33exportnigeria Instagram page.

The brand has been rewarding the participants since match day one and among the winners are; Oyekunle Kayode, Musab Aliyu Malumfashi, Olaiya Mathew Olumide and Chris Onyah all winners of Super Eagles win against Sudan.

While Oluchi Nwadioke, Maureen Ogochukwu, Edeh Nelson Oche, Emmanuel Ivie and Osayi Mathias were winners in the famous lone goal win against Egypt in the opening match in Garuoa.

Saturday’s win was on the heels of the earlier sweet victory recorded over seven-time African champions, Egypt.

Since coming on board as the official beer for the Super Eagles, 33 Export Lage, which prides itself as one the longest-standing partners of the Nigeria Football Federation, has been giving massive support to the national team on and off the pitch.

The Senior Brand Manager, “33” Export Lager, Aishat Anaekwe praised the doggedness of the Eagles in their games so far while also reminding them of the ultimate goal in Cameroon.

She said: “We are all proud of what the Super Eagles have done so far against Egypt and Sudan, that is why we remain solidly behind them”

“For the fans who have continued to keep faith in “33” Export Larger and of course the Super Eagles, we will continue to appreciate their loyalty with great prizes,” she assured.