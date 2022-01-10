33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles and partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to make the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon a memorable one.

Having solidly stayed behind the Eagles while seeking qualification for the continental tournament, 33” Export Lager is ready to offer even more support to ensure the national team go all the way in Cameroon.

As part of the initiatives targeted at ensuring a fantastic soccer fiesta, the lager beer has confirmed the signing of Legend, ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as Ambassador to AFCON.

Senior Brand Manager, Aishat Anaekwe, explained that the choice of Okocha resonates perfectly going by the antecedence of the former Super Eagles captain as far as the AFCON tournament is concerned.

She said that apart from being a part of the all-conquering Tunisia 1994 squad, Okocha also led the Eagles to a respectable outing a decade ago and has been a motivation to many Nigerian youths that want to showcase their respective talents be it entertainment or football.

It was at the Tunisia 2004 edition that Okocha scored the historic 1000th goal of the tournament in the Super Eagles’ win against South Africa and went on to top the group and the “33” Export brand wants Nigeria to replicate the same feat in Garuoa all to the final match next month.

While it is widely believed that the charm and aura commanded by Okocha will propel the Eagles to do well in Cameroon, it also expected to galvanize even more support especially from the youth for the three-time African Champions.

Since coming on board as partner to the NFF and official beer for the Super Eagles, 33” Export Lager has been able to increase the followership of the national team tremendously comparable to the supporter ship of top European clubs.