Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has arrested 33 suspects allegedly for cultism and murder in the state.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the cult war that led to the death of two persons at Onipanu area of the state on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPR0) DSP Bala Elkana, said that at about 11: 30 am, the Onipanu police station received a distress call that members of rival cult groups from Alakara, Mushin and Onipanu and Shomolu, armed with dangerous weapons engaged themselves in a fierce supremacy fight at Fadeyi and Onipanu, along Ikorodu road.

He said: “During the scuffle, Tobi Kuti, suspected to be one of the hoodlums and Samuel Geoffrey of DTD Services, Apapa, who were caught up in the web, were killed by the hoodlums. Patrol teams and operatives of tactical units were promptly deployed to the scene.

“The teams swiftly contained the situation and restored normalcy to the area. Then, 33 suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and two locally-made short guns with 10 live cartridges and other dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives, etc were recovered.

“The command has deployed more resources to the affected areas for the manhunt of other fleeing members of the gangs.

“Investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has called on parents to monitor the activities of their children especially those who engage themselves in cult activities and gangsterism, as the command is duty-bound to deal decisively with criminal elements in line with the law and protect the lives of the good people of Lagos State,” Elkana stated.

For the past two days, residents of Onipanu and Fadayi have been living in fear as hoodlums believed to be cultists engaged themselves in a battle of supremacy. The war forced some residents to flee the zones while motorists avoided the areas.

Meanwhile, a resident, Bob Ekwundayo, who is a youth leader, has called on Muazu to do something urgent as cultism and armed robbery had resumed in full force in the state particularly in the affected areas.