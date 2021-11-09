By Gabriel Dike

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) has concluded plans to mark the 50th anniversary of the institute with two major programmes scheduled to hold this month.

Provost of NIJ, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, who disclosed this at a briefing on Tuesday, said the two events are convocation ceremony and the 50th anniversary of the institute.

Adefaye said convocation will start on Monday, November 29th with a lecture to be delivered by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. He said the title of lecture is ‘Media, Security and Nation Building’.

The provost revealed that the convocation event will hold on Tuesday, November 30th with award of diplomas and certificates to students of four different sets from 2017 to 2021.

Said he: “Over 908 graduands will be receiving certificates in different areas of study. There are seven distinctions at ND and HND and 19 at postgraduate diploma levels.”

According to him, the Governing Council of NIJ, supported management with the rebranding of the institute which lead to the change of nomenclature (monotechnic) the while the office of the Director was changed to Provost.

“Approval to run Mass Communication at both the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels were given by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in 2004.

“The institution took a step further to still accommodate professionals who may still wish to perfect their expertise by running post graduate diploma for them, majorly in three sequences; print journalism, broadcast journalism, and public relations and advertising (PRAD).

“Other activities are the exhibition of photographs and entrepreneurial products produced by the graduating students.

“Come November 29 and 30, the institution will be rolling out the drums as we mark our 6th convocation. This edition is a unique one as it is coming at a time when we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the institution.”

Adefaye gave a breakdown of graduates to include ND 384, HND 295 and PGD 167. 19 for certificate in Photojournalism.

He also said there are a total of 129 upper credit at ND, 154 at HND and 123 at PDG level across the four set of 2017 and 2021.