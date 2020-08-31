Romanus Okoye

A 33-year-old Human Resource Manager, Oyinlola Adegoju, yesterday appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged stealing of a company secret worth N20 million.

Adegoju, who resides at No. 21, Anibaba, Off Owode Onirin, Mile 12, Lagos, is charged with three counts of theft, forgery and unauthorised modification of content.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Akeem Raji, alleged that the defendant stole business information belonging to her former employer, Advanced Concrete Technologies between March and May at No. 65, Allen Avenue, Ileja. He alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the company’s email address from [email protected]@gmail.com to [email protected], which she was not authorised to do.

“The defendant unknowingly acted and caused an unauthorised modification of the content of the company’s invoice in the computer, from the company’s name Advanced Concrete Technologies to Quantum Drive Nigeria Ltd,” the prosecutor submitted.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Yetunde Aje-Afunwa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1.5 million with two sureties in like sum. Aje-Afunwa ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The offences contravene Sections 287, 335(1) and 389(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. Stealing from an employer and unauthorised modification of content attract a seven years jail term, while forgery is punishable with 15 years on conviction. The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 28 for hearing.