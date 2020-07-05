Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A 33-year-old woman simply identified as Hauwa on Saturday allegedly connived with her 35-year-old elder sister, Zainab, to remove her foetus and bury it in a shallow grave around a hotel in Tudun Wada, Kaduna.

An investigation by our correspondent revealed that both sisters who reside close to the hotel facility, checked in on Friday night after they paid N2,000 accommodation fee to execute their plan.

Sources within the area said the young woman was well known though they could not ascertain the age of the pregnancy, noting that, she must have carried out the dastardly act due to paternity issues that might be surrounding the pregnancy or family pressure.

“Hauwa is a well known pregnant woman around here. She came around yesterday to book for accommodation. No one ever thought that she had such a thing in mind. What we don’t also know is whether she gave birth before day break or someone helped her to remove the baby.

“This morning, someone who is not staff of the hotel sighted them from a distance when she and her sister were digging the spot where they bury the baby. It was unfortunate,” a source who spoke in confidence said.

Another source, Bello Abdulmumin, who claimed to have seen them said: “I just came in and saw two women around 11 am this morning with a stick digging somewhere there (pointing to the area).

“After they finished digging, they drop something there and cover it with sand. I drew someone’s attention to it and we tried to check what was planted there.

“The moment we saw blood, I then asked the other man to leave the spot and that was how we went to inform the police who came and arrested the two of them.