From Gyang Bere, Jos

A community under the Kwo Chiefdom in Quan’Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State has appealed to Governor Simon Lalong to put in place modalities for the installation of the new Long Kwo, a traditional stool that has been vacant for 33-years.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Long Kwo stool of second class status became vacant in July 1988, following the demise of Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II, the last occupant of the seat.

Executive Director of Duncan Group of Companies and Chairman Lamebakena Properties, Ghana, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, who is in the race for the Long Kwo stool and nine others said the installation of the new traditional ruler will restore calmness in the community and give the people a voice and a sense of leadership direction.

He noted that all the princes and the kingmakers had resolved to let go of issues that had delayed the installation of the traditional ruler in the interest of peace and unity of the people.

Bawa said the situation left Kwo Chiefdom and its component villages of Turning, Barkin Ciyawa, Kurggwi, Npap among others without chiefs for about 33-years.

A source from the community revealed that as the race to occupy the Long Kwo stool got hot, no fewer than 10 princes from the ruling houses had indicated interest to occupy the 33 years vacant stool.