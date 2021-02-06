From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Community under the Kwo Chiefdom in Quan’Pan Local Government Area of Plateau state has appealed to Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong to put in place modalities for the installation of the new Long Kwo, a traditional stool that has been vacant for 33-years.

Sunday Sun gathered that the Long Kwo stool of 2nd Class status became vacant in July 1988, following the demised of Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II, the last occupant of the seat.

Executive Director of Duncan Group of Companies and Chairman Lamebakena Properties, Ghana, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, who is in the race for the Long Kwo stool and 9 others said the installation of the new traditional ruler will restore calmness in the community and give the people a voice and a sense of leadership direction.

He noted that all the Princes and the kingmakers have resolved to let go issues that have delayed the installation of the traditional stool in the interest of peace and unity of the people.

Bawa said the situation left Kwo Chiefdom and its component villages of Turning, Barkin Ciyawa, Kurggwi, Npap among others without Chiefs for about 33-years.

A source from the community revealed that as the race to occupied the Long Kwo stool gets hot, no fewer than 10 Princes from the ruling houses have indicated interest to occupy the 33 years vacant stool.

This was to meet up the demands of the Plateau State Government which has indicated interest in resolving and ensuring all vacant traditional stools in the state are occupied to strengthen traditional institution for enduring peace in the state.

It was based on this that youths in Long Kwo Chiefdom staged a peaceful protest to appeal to Governor Simon Lalong and Plateau state Government to put in place modality for the emergence of the new Long Kwo.

The youths carried inscription:

“Installation of LONG KWO, the panacea/solution to the repellent situation and tragedies in KWO CHIEFDOM”, “A call to His Excellency Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong Plateau state Governor, for the need to install/”LONG KWO” among others.

Those in the race include Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Colonel Fidelis Attahiru, Miskoom Larry Peters Bawa, Executive Director of Duncan Group of Companies and Chairman Lamebakena Properties, Ghana.

Others are Miskoom Cornelius Shekarau; Miskoom Danladi Nkup, Miskoom John Aloko, Miskoom Linus Layi Anden , the immediate past acting General Manager of Plateau Express Services Ltd; Miskoom Benedict Bamshal Mairiga, a medical Doctor, Miskoom John Hoomkwap, Ibrahim Hoomkwap, and children of the last Long Kwo, late Miskoom Hoomkwap Sule II.