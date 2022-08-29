Over 33 million people and 72 districts have been affected by the ongoing floods in Pakistan caused by monsoon rains started in mid-June.

The country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the southern Sindh province remained the worst-hit region as 23 of its districts and over 14.5 million people have been affected by the floods.

The NDMA added that southwest Balochistan was the second most affected province, with more than nine million of its population and 31 districts affected.

The country suffered 188 per cent increase in rainfall up to Aug. 28, in comparison to the average rainfall over the last three decades, with the 30-year-average rainfall in Pakistan put at 135mm, and 390mm in the monsoon.

The NDMA said that Sindh province recorded a 470 per cent increase in rainfall, with 697mm this season compared to 122mm of average rainfall in the last 30 years, followed by Balochistan province which witnessed a 411 per cent increase. (Xinhua/NAN)