The 33rd edition of the annual Dala Hard Court Tennis Championship is to commence today.

Director of the tournament, Yusuf Datti, said in Kano that the Nigeria Tennis Federation had approved the championship to hold from today to November 23.

Datti said the organisers had invited the first 20 men and 10 ladies ranked players into the main draw of the event. “We have advised the NTF to invite the first 20 men and 10 ladies ranked players into the main draw of the event.

“The preliminaries will hold from November 15 to 17, while the main draw will commence on Monday, November 18,” he said.

According to him, the budget for this year remains almost the same as that of 2018, with N13.6 million.

“We are happy with the positive response from our major sponsors, Aliko Dangote, Fidelity Bank and Wacot limited, as well as other corporate organisations and individuals coming up,” he said.

He said the organising committee ‎would provide accommodation and feeding for both national officials and players as usual.

Datti said Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was expected to be the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony.