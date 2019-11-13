The 33rd edition of the annual Dala Hard Court Tennis Championship is to commence on Friday, Nov. 15, in Kano.

The ‎Director of the tournament, Mr. Yusuf Datti, told newsmen on Wednesday in Kano that the Nigeria Tennis Federation had approved the championship to hold from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23.

Datti said that the organisers had invited the first 20 men and 10 ladies ranked players into the main draw of the event.

“We have advised the NTF to invite the first 20 men and 10 ladies ranked players into the main draw of the event.

“The preliminaries will hold from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, while the main draw will commence on Monday, Nov. 18,”he said.

According to him, the budget of this year remain almost the same with that of 2018, with N13.6 million.

“We are happy with the positive response from our major sponsors, Aliko Dangote, Fidelity Bank and Wacot limited as well as other corporate organizations and individuals coming up,”he said.

He said that the organising committee ‎would provide accommodation and feeding to both national officials and players as usual.

Datti said that Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje was expected to be the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that Joseph Imeh and Blessing Samuel won the men and ladies singles of the 2018 title respectively. (NAN)