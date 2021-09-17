From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsans across thirty-four communities in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have benefited from the N20, 000 Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer in the state.

The communities where the beneficiaries are from include Obioku, Sands and Village, Akanagakiri, Ofiekiri, Pokokiri, Jongo Location, Bomboykiri-Angelkiri, Agrisaba, Sabatoru and Kiminimi.

Others are Igabukiri,Burukiri, Etie-ama, Agbakabiriyai, Kiripogu-iwokiri, Obiama, Okoko-ama, Ewelesuo, Fantuo, Kpongbokiri, Ijawkiri, Nembe-Creek, VictorKiri, Akakumama, Eminama, Ibo Community, Ombukiri, Adikiama and Tengi Tereke among others.

The member representing Nembe-Brass Federal constituency, Hon. Isreal Sunny-Goli, who disclosed this said though the National Social Investments Programmes, (NSIP), were designed to ensure a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable Nigerians, which includes children, youth and women, the people of Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency have not really felt the impact of the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, (CCT) as seen in other parts of the country.

“One of my responsibilities as a representative of the great and fabulous people of Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency is to ensure my constituents are not deprived of whatever should accrue to them.”

“It is against this background that my office interfaced with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), through the National Social Investments Programmes, NSIP, to ensure that the People of Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency are not left out either by omission or commission, from benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.”

” I am pleased that in this third phase of the disbursement of the Conditional Cash Transfer, 180 persons per community in the underlisted communities in Nembe local government area received the sum of ₦20,000 each, being the first tranche of payment. The captured beneficiaries shall receive the second tranche of payment to the tune of ₦30,000 each in due course.”

“It is gratifying to state that unlike the other two disbursements, which were carried out in 2020 and February 2021, this particular disbursement has our constituents working closely with the Agency for the purpose of ensuring transparency in the process.”

The conditional cash transfer which was created in 2016 under the Federal Government National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP), with a mandate to alleviate the pang of poverty and hunger across the country.

