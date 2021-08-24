From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Tuesday gave 34 States a heads-up of possible flash floods in the next three days.

According to the agency, the moderate to heavy rainfall which could lead to flash floods are expected to commence from Tuesday, August 24, through to Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th of August.

‘It could affect states such as Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Kebbi, Niger, FCT, Plateau, Adamawa, Taraba, Kwara, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Anambra, Abia and Rivers States,’ the agency reports.

‘Consequently, the Nigeria Meteorological Agency has advised that the slim chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges could be more pronounced and as a result, there is an increased likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes.

The agency has also cautioned the public to take heed and avoid damages from rain-related hazards occasioned by the predicted flash flood.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has also advised Nigerians not to treat this current update with kid gloves as the previous three-day forecast issued towards the end of last month was 100 per cent accurate with disheartening tales of lives and property affected significantly.