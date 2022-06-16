From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command, on Thursday, arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly killing a 3-year-old boy in Nkwelle-Ezunaka community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, said that the suspect committed the alleged crime in the deceased’s home when he had a misunderstanding with his father.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The Anambra State Police Operatives have today 16/6/2022 arrested one Mr Onwele Anayo ‘M’ aged 34 years on the murder of Divine Eze ‘M’ aged 3yr residing in Hillview Estate, Nkwelle-Ezunaka.

“Preliminary information shows that the suspect visited the father of the victim yesterday 15/6/2022 and spent the night in the victim’s house. In the early hours of today 16/6/2022, an argument ensued between the father and the suspect.

“The suspect (Mr Anayo) took the child (Divine) as he was sleeping and killed him, by hitting him on the floor several times. Mr Anayo, carrying a knife from the room, pursued the father around the house, threatening to kill him.

“Police operatives have visited the scene and recovered the body of the child and investigation is ongoing. Further development will be communicated please”, the statement read.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .