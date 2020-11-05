LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

No fewer than 342 business owners have registered for the Kwara State Government’s N500m small and medium enterprise (SME) recovery funds set aside to support those who lost assets in the recent looting in Ilorin, a statement has said.

“The application for the SME recovery funds closed midnight Tuesday November 3rd with 342 business owners filing varying claims of loss,” according to a statement by the Ag. General Manager of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme Mohammed Brimah.

“The government will next appoint a committee comprising persons of impeccable character, including civic groups, to work with insurance adjusters to verify the claims and ensure a transparent disbursement of funds to claimants. The process will begin this week and everyone concerned will be contacted in due course.”