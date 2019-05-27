The Nigeria’s Pillar Of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu- Ejidike has charged the Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles to ensure that they beat all their oppositions in the quest to win a first FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Speaking with journalists, the businessman and sports philanthropist noted that the Nigerian lads had been properly prepared for the battles ahead.

“I believe with the preparations given to the team by the football authorities and coupled with the array of young and talented players, we are good to go for the ultimate prize, which is the world title,” Ejidike stated.

The Paul Aigbogun led team is making its 12th appearance in the championship, having been runners up twice in 1989 and 2005.