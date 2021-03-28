The Minister of State for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has commended the University of Calabar for maintaining it’s infrastructure.

Nwajiuba, who made the commendation at University of 34th Convocation ceremony held at the weekend, said UNUCSL has done well within thus short time if assumotuin of the Vice Chancellor, Ptof Florence Obi, as it is gradually regaining its lost glory and property.

He said the visitor to the school, President Muhammadu, is seeking various avenues to improve the conditions of the university system by massive injection of funds through budgetary provision and by various intervention agencies.

In her spee, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Florence Obi, commended Dr. Kamoru for graciously accepting to assist the University with the project.

She said the project is one of the requirements of the NUC that universities should have a standalone building that serves as the ODL Centre.

“This will enable us meet the benchmark of the National Universities Commission that for a distance learning programme, you must have a stand alone building labelled as Open and Distance Learning Centre for NUC accreditation”, she said.

She said in line with the policy of the university, all the 22 first class graduates who are willing to work in the University will be offered automatic employment after their national service.

Speaking during tge ground breaking of the ultramodern Open Distance Learning Centre for the University of, the kwara state born industrialist and founder of KAM Holdings, Dr. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, said education remains the bedrock of the society and this project is one of his cooperate social responsibilities.

Dr. Kamoru, who was accompanied to the groundbreaking ceremony by the Minister is state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Pro chancellor of Unical, Senator Nkechi Nawogu, Vice Chancellor Professor Florence Obi as well as Kayode Akani, the deputy governor of Kwara State, said: “I am passionate about education and we have to teach our youths and provide the necessary facilities like this building for our youths all over Nigeria.” The building would be named after the industrialist: “KAM-Wire ODL Building”.

The 34th Convocation also witnessed the award of various degrees as well as honorary doctorate degrees to Dr. Kamoru Yusuf and the chairman of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma.

Others graduands include 1,073 with second class upper, 2, 763 second class lower, 547 third class and 26 with pass degrees.