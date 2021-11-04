By Sunday Ani

The candidate of the African Action Congress(AAC), Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo got a major boost yesterday when 35 Youth Organizations endorsed him as their preferred candidate for the governorship election on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Thousands of youths thronged to the Events Centre of Nobles Hotels, Awka for the colourful ceremony.

His supporters who were all excited with the development said the endorsement which came on the heels of the royal endorsement by Traditional Rulers from the Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, has combined to make Dr. Nwankwo the candidate to beat in the Anambra guber election.

Speaking to journalists yesterday at the event, the leader and Spokesperson of the Associations, Dr. John Nwabueze, said the antecedents of Dr. Nwankwo clearly showed that he is well prepared for the leadership of Anambra State in particular and Igboland in general.

The Youth Associations described Dr. Nwankwo as a master planner, who in private capacity created five world class industries and urged him to replicate this phenomenal success in the state when he becomes the governor.

They tasked Nwankwo to exploit the same mechanism, astuteness and global trade intelligence that generated 5000 jobs in his industries to create jobs in the state and engage the youth in meaningful employment.

Nwabueze urded the AAC candidate to remember youths when he comes into office and make them critical partners in his administration. “The Anambra Youths are interested in your programmes because you have shown a special knack for success and development in private capacity and we believe that you are the best prepared and groomed to lead the state at this period of economic downturn”.

In his own speech, the Secretary of the Anambra Youth Association, AYA, Emeka Nwachukwu, said the youth are no longer interested in electoral violence or being hired as thugs. He said they support Dr. Nwankwo because of his over 30 years involvement in the creation and sustenance of successful and thriving industries with global standards and practice.

Nwachukwu said youths of Anambra State want Nwankwo to change the entire narratives in the state and urged him to use his integrity, resourcefulness and wide Trade and Business contacts to reposition Anambra State and make it great again.

