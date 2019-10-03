John Adams in Minna

One week after the Niger State government entered into a peace deal with bandits, the effort has brought some level of peace in the affected areas.

No fewer than 35 bandits have voluntary surrendered their arms in a quiet ceremony as requested by the bandits in Minna during the week.

The bandits, it was gathered, told the government that more of them are ready to surrender their arms but needs the government assurance of rehabilitating them.

Meanwhile, the communities in the state that have been under siege following activities of bandits have commended the state government for entering into peace deal with the bandits.

The communities said the peace deal with the bandits by the government was long over due as the people said they can now heave a sigh of relief after months of onslaught by armed men.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had, as part of effort to ensure the bandits surrendered their arms, entered into peace negotiation with the bandits terrorising communities in the state.

The peace deal paid off two weeks ago when the state government, as part of activities to mark World Peace Day, released 13 bandits who had been in custody, as a first step to the peace efforts.

This development has brought great relief to some of these communities as the people are now gradually returning to their homes after weeks at the IDPs camps scattered across the three most affected local government areas.