From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

About 35 people, yesterday, escaped death as a tanker laden with fuel lost control at Upper New Market road near Main Market Onitsha, Anambra State. Three people sustained various degrees of injury, while about 10 vehicles, including tricycles were smashed.

Also, about four children and 24 adults escaped death, yesterday, in an auto crash involving two commercial buses and a truck at Azia junction, Ihiala, in Anambra State.

One of the victims, a Keke operator, Emenike Okwudi, thanked God for saving his life, saying it was miraculous that when the tanker hit his Keke, it fell down and all the passengers fell on the ground, but none of them was wounded though his Keke was badly damaged.

“It was like film, all of a sudden, I saw the tanker coming in front of us. I was about to run off the road, but there were oncoming vehicles and I couldn’t, and the tanker hit my Keke. God really saved the situation because had it been the tanker fell and exploded, it would be very disastrous,” he state.

The incident caused serious gridlock along New Market road, but the traffic officers and police were on ground to control traffic and divert vehicles.