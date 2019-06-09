Nigeria has concluded her scouting of players ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, China 2019 with the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF ready to open camp with 35 players in Buffalo, New York in June.

According to Babs Ogunade who spoke on VOA, stated that the NBBF took pains go around the world to scout for players that would represent Nigeria at the World Cup.

“Our coaches and board members have concluded scouting on the players we intend to take to China for the World Cup. Our camp will open soon. They will play Dominican Republic and also against Canada.”