The political parties that collapsed their structures for the endorsement are Social Democratic Party, SDP, Accord Party, AP, KOWA, and 32 others.

Addressing journalists during the endorsement in Benin, spokesman for the coalition, Mr. Collins Dare Oreruan, said their endorsement became necessary in order to give them the opportunity to consolidate on the good work Obaseki has already started in the state.

He said to sustain the rapid development that is currently going on the in the state, it is very important for others who have indicated their interest to contest in the forthcoming governorship election in the state to jettison such idea and support Obaseki to actualize his dream for the state.

“The coalition of 35 registered and the recently deregistered political parties in Edo State have joined their structures together to endorse and massively support the reelection of governor Godwin Obaseki and Phillip Shaibu for another four years.

“We resolved that instead of acting as individual entities, it will be more effective to support the governor as a block with our existing party structures across the state.

“We also resolved to advise our individual governorship candidates to withdraw and join hands with governor Obaseki to build on the growth and developmental legacies and foundation he has laid in his first tenure”, he said.

Oreruan stated that the forthcoming election is not about religious titles but about the civility, order, very peaceful atmosphere pervading the state under the current administration of Obaseki, just as he said that it is about the liberation of “our market women and men from multiple levies/taxes and harassment by touts”.

He reiterated that their campaigns shall be issue-based, highlighting the visible projects and programmes of the state governor, devoid of lies, false propaganda, insults and character assassination and violence.