The Kano State Police Command has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering stolen vehicles tricycles and firearms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Habu Sani, said the command has action plans to fight all forms of crimes and criminality in the state with renewed vigour and determination:

“With Operation Puff-Adder, community policing and the launching of Police Campaign Against Drugs and Other Vices (POCADOV), the command is posing a serious to criminals and criminality. “Detectives arrested 113 suspects and recovered large quantity of assorted illicit drugs. Two suspected tricycle snatchers and thieves were trailed and arrested at Gusau, Zamfara State.

“Two suspects were arrested in possession of 48 cartons of Astinum tabs and cold tabs suspected to be fake. Two suspects were also arrested in possession of tramadol tablets worth over N2million. Detectives from SARS arrested 79 thugs (Yan Daba) with assorted offensive weapons such as machetes, long knives, short clubs, cutlasses, 60 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and other large quantity of assorted illicit drugs in their possession.

“Also two suspect were arrested and seven motor vehicles and recovered with locally made gun, two empty shells of cartridges knives and horns, three tricycles and six motorcycles. Six suspected kidnappers were arrested in Kano axis and one of the victims rescued unhurt. Four suspected armed robbers were equally arrested.

“There will no hiding place for any criminally-minded person. With the support of the public, we shall collectively surmount any emerging security challenge. The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu’s vision and mission on community policing and professionalism would enable the public and police to work together to fight the hoodlums.”