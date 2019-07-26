The Niger State Police Command has rounded up 35 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering arms from their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Adamu, disclosed that the Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Special Intelligence Bureau and Operation Puff Adder dealt with the bandits terrorising the people:

“They arrested 10 suspects around Alawa, Basa and Kukoki. We have flash points in six local government areas. We have redeployed police detectives to the affected local governments to checkmate the bandits.

In Sahiroro Local Government, we have Operation Puff Adder on ground. The operatives raided the hideouts in this local government and arrested another eight suspected bandits with various weapons. We have charged them to court.

“We also deployed police intelligence officers to local governments sharing boundaries with Zamfara, Kaduna and Kebbi states as well as Niger Republic and Republic of Benin. One Dahiru of Suleja LG was arrested while trying to steal a Rav 4 Jeep with Reg. No BWR302PZ in front of a microfinance bank in Suleja. Fabricated master keys, fake IGP Intelligence Response Team identity card bearing the suspect’s name and photograph as a civilian staff, a Peugeout saloon car with

Registration No. DRA3023WS were recovered from the scene of incident.

“One Aliyu of Atiku Road, Lapai, reported at the Police Divisional Headquarters, Lapai, that he took his Mercedes Benz C320 car to a panel beater opposite Police Barracks, Lapai, for repairs. He discovered the panel beater was not around suddenly an unknown person came to him pretending to be a panel beater and zoomed off with the car. Policemen from Lapai Division trailed and arrested the suspect, Abdulkabir, of Habiba Road, Lapai.

“Also, one victim, Ojide, of Shiroro Road reported at Tudun Wada

Police Division, that he woke up and discovered his car, Toyota

Corolla LE2006 model valued at N2.2million was stolen. Policemen from Tundun Wada trailed and arrested Ibrahim opposite Shiroro Road traffic light. The suspect confessed was using a spare key to carry out the illegal operation.

“The Police ‘C’ Division, Madalle, arrested two suspects who attacked Mohammed and Sani in their house with matchets while they were asleep.

The hoodlums cut off the right finger of Mohammed, stealing N51,500.

Police detectives from ‘A’ Division, Suleja, arrested Auwal, Faruq and Usman, all of Suleja. They broke into the house of Felix of UTC Area,

Kaduna Road, Suleja, and stole a 72-inch LG plasma television and N41,000.00. One dane gun, knife and a screw driver were recovered.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Unit also arrested five suspected kidnappers in Sulaja. They rescued the victim raid their hideouts recovering some arms from them. We assure members of the public that police will continue to work hard to stem the tide of criminality in the state.