The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Mr Andy Anengheme, has declared war on criminals terrorising residents, arresting 35 suspects and recovering arms and ammunition: “With useful information by members of the public through community policing, operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested 15 suspected armed robbers.

“They were arrested on the highways during operations. Various types of weapons were recovered from them.

“Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), arrested 15 suspects who kidnapped victims in Uyo. Seven of the victims were rescued without paying ransom. The suspects took the operatives to their hideouts raiding the forest. Some AK47 rifle guns, 15 rounds of ammunition including charms were recovered.

“The AKS operatives foiled another attempted kidnap by rescuing the victims. They raided the hoodlums’ many hideouts.

“SARS operatives in another operation arrested 15 suspected cultists. Many cultists died in previous rivalry clashes. Some were arrested during initiation in the bush while some were arrested during attempted to carry out operation of robbery.

“The command arrested 10 suspected murderers and rapists. The suspects are in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody. Immediately after concluding investigation, we will charge them to court.

“I have warned my officers to stay away from accidental discharge. They should embrace community policing. We need to work together with members of the public to fight criminals.

“We appreciate our stakeholders for their assistance and for embracing community policing. This assisted us in chasing away hoodlums from the state.”