The Police Command Federal Capital Territory Abuja arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, rapists, fake currency dealers and job racketeers, recovering arms from their dens. Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, said: “The command arrested a notorious armed robber suspect, one Osita who is also a “one chance” operator at his hideout in Angwan Cement, Kado.

“Police detectives also arrested two fraudsters (419), Uche and Emeka at their hideout in Shagari Quarters, Deidei. The suspects posed as stranded foreign nationals to lure and defraud victims. They have been terrorising people around Kubwa/Deidei. The command Anti-One Chance Unit (AOCU) carried out raid at some notorious spots at Angwan Shehu and Angwan Cement in Karimo.

“The raid led to the arrest of Uche, Ekechukwu, Ifeanyi and Onome, all of Angwan Shehu Karimo, Agbom and Idehi. They are members of “one chance”/419 syndicate. Idehi posed as a native doctor and custodian of the concoction used in doubling money for their unsuspecting victims.

“Operatives arrested Achianu a tricycle operator for raping his passenger at Gidan Mangoro Orozo. The suspect took the victim from Jikwoyi and diverted her into a secluded spot at Gidan Mangoro where he raped her. However, the suspect however abandoned his tricycle and fled from the scene after the lady raised the alarm and some passers-by rescued her before the suspect was arrested.

“Detectives arrested Okpara and recovered 19 pieces of counterfeit N100 notes from a bag belonging to him. The suspect is under investigation for conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence. Nasir was arrested at a hotel on Abacha Road, Mararaba, Nassarawa State, for employment racketeering and issuance of fake employment letters to desperate job seekers. He charged his unsuspecting victims N200,000 for each letter of employment. Udu, a computer operator, who is responsible for the production of the forged documents was also arrested. Some forged appointment letters purposely issued by different government ministries and other institutions were recovered.

“Detectives arrested one Umar, a receiver of stolen motorcycles. The suspect was arrested along with one Lawal, who bought a robbed Bajaj motorcycle from the suspect. They recovered locally fabricated sub-machine gun with live ammunition from one Augustine at his apartment in Keffi, Nassarawa State. Police at Galadionawa division arrested two suspects.

“Police operatives arrested Oghene a member of an armed robbery syndicate who specialised in attacking POS centre around Jikwoyi, Kurudu and Sharp Corner in Mararaba and locally made revolver pistol and three rounds of live ammunition. They also arrested one Austin who went to rob at Gwari village Mpape. Detectives are after the criminals terrorising the people.”