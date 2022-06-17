Kwara State Police Command has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, ritualists, cultists and murderers, rescuing seven victims in the kidnappers’ den and recovered arms and ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Emienbo Tuesday Assayomo, said: “It has been a war with the hoodlums terrorising the state and given them a hot chase out of the state. We eliminated any hoodlum who wanted to break the law of the state and immediately we interrogated them and we charged them to court.

“The police tactical operatives arrested 10 suspected kidnappers. The operatives with vigilance group and local hunters engaged the kidnappers in Eji, Obbo-Ile and Osi axis.

“Three kidnappers were neutralised in the forest while others escaped with bullet wounds. The same gang killed some women political leaders and others in Obbo, Eruku and Isapa axis. A locally made gun, four cutlasses, a bunch of charms and six expended cartridges were recovered.

“Another suspected kidnapper is Kafayat of Eruku, Ekiti Local Government. Police with the vigilance group rescued the victims and arrested four suspects. They recovered AK47 rifles and cartridges.

“Five suspected cultists who are involved in a killing that occurred at Oja-Gboro, Ilorin. Indian hemp and some arms were recovered from the suspects.

“Two other suspects were arrested for ritualism by operatives of Kulende Divisional Police Headquarters. They were arrested with school uniforms, notebooks, textbooks and N167,000.”

