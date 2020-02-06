The Ogun State Police command recently arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists. It also recovered stolen vehicles and arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Ebrinmson Kenneth, said the command is at the verge of dislodging the criminals:

“The operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and detectives has gave the hoodlums a hot chase and arrested 10 suspected armed robbers from different hideouts. Five suspects terrorising people in Abeokuta/Shagamu axis were arrested during a raid of their hideout.

“The also raided some black spots on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway, Mowe and Ibafo. Some suspects were arrested while robbing innocent victims. The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested five suspects in Abeokuta and rescued the victims.

“Police detectives raided some of the hideouts especially uncompleted buildings and flushed out the hoodlums on the Sagamu/Ore Expressway. They recovered arms and charms from the scenes. Seven suspected murderers and rapists were arrested and confessed. They were immediately charged to court.

“The command has mapped out strategies for 2020 to make sure that criminals relocate from Ogun State. We are not taking chances. We have redeployed our officers to all the strategic areas and flash points. We appreciate members of the public for their support for giving us vital information.”