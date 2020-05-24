Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that counterinsurgency troops have killed 35 Boko Haram and Islamic States of West African Province(ISWAP) fighter in various operations across the North-East.

The DHQ added that the troops captured several gun trucks, 11 AK-47 rifles, motorcycles, hand grenades, mobile phones, memory cards, specula ammunitions, an assortment of food, among others.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the successes were achieved between May 11th and 22nd.

Gen Eneche’s statement reads:

‘In continuation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE subsidiary Operation KANTANA JIMLAN, troops of Army Super Camp 6 and 7 conducted a long-range fighting patrol on 11 May 2020 and cleared Adzunge and adjoining villages.

‘Also, troops of Special Response Area Pulka with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on 13 May 2020 along Pulka-Boko- Kirawa road. Eight (8) BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while 10 Motorcycles and assorted food items were captured.

‘On 15 May 2020 troops of 192 Bn ambushed BHT/ISWAP fighters relocating from Sambisa forest to Mandara mountains due to heavy air and artillery bombardments. Five (5) of them were killed, 3 AK 47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges and other clothing materials were recovered.

‘Same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area neutralized 2 terrorists who attempted to attack the troops’ location from Boboshe. Others fled with gunshot wounds. One AK 47 rifle and one magazine with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

‘Between 19 and 20 May 2020, following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered 5 terrorists killed in action. Five AK 47 rifles, 2 BHT gun trucks, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 6 assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and 2 hand grenades were recovered.

‘In another operation, troops of Special Response Area Pulka with Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on 20 May 2020 along Pulka-Dirgi-Banki general area. In the encounter, 2 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while others escaped with One AK 47 loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered.

‘Furthermore, on 21 May 2020 troops of 81 Division Task Force under 22 Brigade and 153 Task Force Bn with Civilian Joint Task Force cleared Mugdala village. During the operation 8 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed. One AK 47 rifle, One Dane gun, 3 BHT flags, 2 bicycles,2 Techno cell phones, 2 memory cards and other phone accessories were recovered.

‘Equally, troops of 202 Bn and Special Armoured Brigade Garrison Bama, based on credible intelligence sprung an ambush on 22 May 2020 at BHT/ISWAP crossing point along Bama Aulari road. Three (3) BHT/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot wounds. In all, a total of 35 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed in Sector 1 offensives between 11 and 22 May 2020.

‘The Chief of the Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their professionalism as the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates and also encourages troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to maintain the momentum of their operations, towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East.’