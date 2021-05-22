From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested one Aliu Abubakar popularly known as Falke, 35, with 25 pieces of laptop size of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. He was also in possession of 20 packages containing 1,000 diazepam tablets Bp 5mg, it was gathered.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DPS Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, stated that the suspect was intercepted at Darannan village by a police patrol team from Ka’oje Divisional Police headquarters.

“When searched, 25 pieces of laptop size of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 20 packages containing 1,000 Diazepam tablets BP 5mg(D5 Drugs) each were found in his possession.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have bought the dangerous leaves/drugs from one Maigida of Malanville town in Benin Republic. The suspect further stated that he has been into the illicitly business for about 13 years, he was once arrested and to 10 years imprisonment in Sokoto State.

“In view of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode directed the DC SCID to transfer the case to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency for scientific analysis and proper prosecution of the suspect accordingly.”

The statement appealed to parents and guardian to be watchful of their children, wards and whom they are relating with to avoid getting involved in dangerous businesses.