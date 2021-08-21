From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa state police command says it has arrested one Likita Abubakar who had been on the wanted list of the Nigerian Police force, terrorising the state.

This was disclosed in a press release on Saturday signed by the police public Relations officer ASP Ramhan Nansel for the commissioner of police.

“On 21/8/2021 at about 0900hrs, sequel to information received which indicated that, a suspected criminal who has been on the wanted list of the Nasarawa State Police Command for offences ranging from Armed robbery to Kidnapping was sighted at Alushi Junction, Akwanga LGA, Nasarawa State, a detachment of Police operatives attached to Akwanga Division were immediately deployed to the area.”

Further more, the commissioner said upon diligent and systematic search, 53 empty magazines, 260 rounds of live ammunition and cash sum of #38,500 was recovered from him as exhibits.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adesina Soyemi had ordered that, the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for further investigation.