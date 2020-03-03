The Police in Osun, on Tuesday, arraigned a 35-year-old man, Adeola Bolarinwa, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N413,000 fraud.

Bolarinwa, who is facing a two-count charge of fraud and theft, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 2, at about 12:30 pm, at Dada Estate area, Osogbo.

Abiodun said that the defendant defrauded one Laogun Opeyemi after collecting goods worth N413,000, with a promise to pay back within two weeks, which she, however, failed to do.

He said the offences contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defense Counsel, Mr Babajide Shiyanbola, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr Taofeek Badmus, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000, with one surety in like sum.

Badmus said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payment and two passport-sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March 31, for hearing. (NAN)