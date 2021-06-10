No fewer than 350 golfers and 50 tennis players will be competing in the inaugural IBB Golf and Country Captain’s Tourney in Abuja.

The tourney which is expected to tee-off from Friday, June 10, to Saturday 11, 2021 at the IBB Golf and Country club which will see professional golfers battle in the Handicap 19 to 36 event while the amateur will clash in the Nest event.

According to the Chairman Organizing Committee of the 2021 Inaugural IBB golf Captain’s club, Olabanjo Obaleye said preparations are in top gear to host a successful tournament.

He also noted that the golfers and officials would be in adherence to all the COVID-19 protocol towards ensuring the safety of all Stakeholders.

“This tournament is to usher in the new Executive Members of the IBB golf and Country, which is done after every new executive Members are elected.

“We have gotten some sponsors for the tournament and I can tell you that they would be mouthwatering prizes for the winner and consolation prizes for best loser.

We will also have a dinner on Saturday where the prizes will be presented to the winners.

“Also we have put some modalities in place to ensure the safety of all players and Officials for the tournament.” Olabanjo said.