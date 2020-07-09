Bauchi State Hypertension And Paralysis Foundation, an NGO, says it has spent N250,000 on free treatment for 350 patients, suffering from hypertension and paralysis.

Malam Abdullahi Rufai, an official of the foundation, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the treatment was conducted between April and July 2020 and that the organisation was committed to providing humanitarian services to the people, especially those who could access the treatments.

He advised the general public to imbibe the culture of regular medical check-ups with a view to knowing and determining their health status, stressing that hypertension was medically adjudged to be a silent killer.

Rufai said that knowing one’s health status was half way in solving his or her medical problems while self medication was dangerous as it worsens the health condition of an individual patient.

He explained that the agency was targeting six additional Local Governments Areas of the state, Alkaleri, Toro, Zaki, Misau, Ningi and Katagum in the next round of its free medical outreach by next month.

Rufai, also appealed for support such as operational vehicles and cash donations to enable them expand their services.(NAN)