Bunmi Ogunyale

Thirty-five thousand participants have signified their readiness for this year’s edition of Lagos Women Run slated for Saturday, the organisers have revealed.

Speaking a media briefing yesterday to herald the road race, the General Coordinator, Tayo Popoola, disclosed that 35,000 interested athletes have picked their forms to feature in the road race.

He said: “We had about 7,000 participants in the last edition, but as at last count we have received about 35,000 applications for the race.

“We are aware of large number of participants, but we are putting in place logistics to handle the situation.”

Popoola enjoined the participants to avail themselves of the opportunity to network and also socialise, adding that the road race is aimed to improve women’s well-being.

“Lagos Women Run is fun and all about women and men supporting us. So, we expect all participants to enjoy themselves and have fun.”

In a similarly vein, the Chairman, Lagos State Athletics Association, Mr. Solomon Alao, amonished the participants of the need to keep their bodies in shape, “Road race such as this is an opportunity to exercise and be in top shape. On this note, we are looking forward to a great outing come Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, is expected to start the race at 6:30am at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, while the race terminates at Teslim Balogun Stadium.