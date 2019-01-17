Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, on Wednesday, disclosed that the next administration in the state will access the $350 million World Bank loan for the development of the state, adding the loan will go a long to impact positively on the 50 year master plan developed by his administration for the state.

The governor gave this disclosure during his ward-to-ward tour of Obafemi-Owode local government as part of his Ogun Central senatorial campaign.

He explained that the loan is like a grant from the World Bank because of its 1% interest rate and five year moratorium, noting his administration had finished the paper work and met all requirements for the release of the fund.

Amosun added that beyond the infrastructural development, his government has developed a 50 year sustainable development plan for the state, which according to him, covered education, infrastructure and other sectors.

He further disclosed that the master plan catered for the construction of a major ring road that will cut across Kobape, Idi-Aba, Odeda, amongst others, all in Ogun Central, maintaining “there can’t be any development without infrastructure”.

“Before we came in, there was Ogun state master plan but that one which covered about 30 years ended and what we did was to invite some development partners including World Bank, GIZ and we did what we called sustainable development plan. First for 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years and stopped at 50 years.

“We have envisioned where we want Ogun State to be in the immediate, short term, medium term and long term, and that is why the World Bank is collaborating with us. It was one of the things World Bank requested we have and that is what we did.

“That is why they approved the grant they want to give to us, I won’t call it loan because if you imagine 1% for 25 years with five years moratorium, that can’t be loan, that will only qualify for a grant.

“And to the glory of God, they are giving us $350 million, I have done the work and the next government will begin to reap. In education, we know where we want to be, in health and other facets including infrastructure and that is why we are running around to ensure our airport is in place.

“If we are the industrial hub of Nigeria, that comes with a lot of challenges. Our manufacturers, they want to stay in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ota, etc, they don’t want to be running to Lagos to do their businesses. We know what to do, but there can’t be development without infrastructure,” The governor stated.

While calling on Ogun indigenes to embrace continuity of his administration in the forthcoming elections, Amosun said, “it is clear that no governor can finish everything and that is why we should not allow anybody to come and dictate for us in Ogun”.

He further enjoined the people to take their destinies in their hands and vote for the candidate that understands the blue print and will continue from where he will stop.