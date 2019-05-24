Bayern Munich has gone cold on the pursuit of Nigerian forward, Henry Onyekuru, after Everton demand a transfer fee of £35 million for the 21-year old, who had a productive season on loan to Turkish side, Galatasaray.

Onyekuru had agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga outfit, but Everton was holding on for £35 million as transfer fee and that had slowed down the speed at which the deal was progressing earlier.

Owngoalnigeria.com gathered that outside Bayern Munich, Sevilla and Valencia were also keen on having Onyekuru and that had made Everton to up its demands.

Although Onyekuru was keen on joining Bayern, the decision is not entirely his, as Everton was reportedly studying an offer from an English Premier League club to have the Nigerian on loan for next season.

A decision on his next destination would be reached before he joins the senior national team of Nigeria for preparations ahead of the start of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt