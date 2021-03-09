From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than thirty-six graduating students of the Sokoto State University (SSU) would be awarded first-class undergraduate degrees at the forthcoming convocation of the state university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Sani Dangogo stated this at a press conference ahead of the university’s maiden convocation to hold on March 12 and 13.

He said about 1,473 students are expected to participate in the combined ceremonial marking the first, second and third convocation of the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the graduates are drawn from the faculties of Art and Social Science, Education and Science.

Dangogo disclosed that Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo is expected to deliver the convocation lecture, with the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, chairing the occasion.

Those to be conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees include Emir of Dutse Dr Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, Chairman of BUA Group of Companies Alhaji Rabiu Muhammad, and the erstwhile Pro-Chancellor of the university, late Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi, up for a postmortem award.