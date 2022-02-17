By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

36 Corps members posted to Lagos State for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 have been sanctioned by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) for different offences.

Also, four Corps members are to serve between two to three months as their discharge certificates have been withheld until they serve the punishment.

NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mr Eddy Megwa, disclosed the sanctions at the passing out ceremony for 4, 427 Corps members posted to the state, the event which attracted Brigadier General A.A. Ahmed from the 81 Army Division in Lagos, Commander A.I. Adamu of FOC Western Naval Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Zungba and representatives of other security agencies.

Megwa said the 4, 427 Corps members posted to Lagos State engaged themselves in activities that aided the economic sector such as health, education, agriculture and other areas that touch the lives of the rural communities.

According to him, 36 Corps members would be remobilised to start afresh the one year service for absconding for three months and above during the 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream 1 service year while four others are to serve for two to three months for various offences.

He disclosed that the names of the 36 Corps members have been forwarded to NYSC head office in Abuja for remobilisation for one year.

The NYSC coordinator said the Corps members have integrated themselves, exhibited a spirit of patriotism, stating, “if these are the cream of youths we are producing, then there still hope for the country.”

Megwa described youths as an instrument of social change in the country and stressed that the government expect them to change the narrative. He further charged the Corps members to remain worthy ambassadors of the scheme.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support to NYSC and appreciated the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies for their cooperation in ensuring the objectives of the scheme at carried out.

In his address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Corps members for their dedication and contribution to the development of the state and improvement in the lives of Lagosian through several projects they executed in rural communities.

His word: “I commend you all for the diligence and hard work displayed in ensuring you leave behind worthy legacies that would fast track the development of your place of primary assignment and host communities. Your gallant strides to ameliorate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our people never be forgotten.”

Sanwo-Olu said he has no doubt that the opportunity provided by the national service has impacted positively on their perception of the culture, tradition, beliefs and norms of the different tribes that constitute the country.

The governor assured NYSC that his administration would continue to accord the scheme its rightful place for the overall interest of the youth and in the spirit of national integration.

“Our focus is to give our youths all the necessary support and create the enabling environment for them to unleash their innovative and creative skills to become job creators,” Sanwo-Olu noted.