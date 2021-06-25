From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Speakers of the 36 Houses of Assembly in Nigeria have started arriving Asaba, Delta State for their second quarter general meeting.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori who is hosting his colleagues, said the three-day conference would commence today and end on Sunday.

Oborevwori, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, stated that on arrival, the Speakers would pay a courtesy call on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who is the chief host.

Oborevwori who is deputy chairman, Conference of Speakers of State legislatures of Nigeria, added that Okowa would formally declare the conference open tomorrow.

According to him, the governor would also deliver the keynote address on the topic: Building Sustainable Partnership

Between the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government For Effective Service Delivery in the State.

He explained that after the opening ceremony, the conference would go into technical session and would be followed by conference general meeting and communique.

The Speakers are also expected to inspect projects in the state after the communique has been issued and cap the day with a banquet.