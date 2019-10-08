Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Tuesday declared open the conference of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) from the 36 State Police Commands of the Nigeria Police Force, taking place at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, Anambra State.

Speaking while declaring the conference open, Governor Obiano restated the commitment of the state government to ensuring the continued safety and security of lives and property in the state.

The Governor assured that the state government would continue to seek for ways to improve security in Anambra State.

He restated the readiness of the state to launch a security operation on Friday, October 11, 2019 where state of the art security equipment would be donated to the State Police Command to enhance crime fighting, detection and prevention.

Welcoming the PPROs and wishing them a beautiful stay in Anambra, Obiano charged them to take their business seriously and to “learn, unlearn and relearn such communication skills that will aid the effective repositioning of the force for greater good.”

Earlier, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu, through a statement, had charged the PPROs to “master their turfs and strengthen their relationship with their internal and external public.”

Adamu, who was represented by Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Baba Tijjani, commended Governor Obiano for hosting the conference, describing him as a lover of peace and security.

The National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, also delivered a goodwill message.