From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Registrar/Chief Executive, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, yesterday, said 36,202 candidates representing 62.99 percent scored five credits and above including English language and Mathematics in the 2020 In-School National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

She disclosed this while reeling out the 2020 In-School NABTEB NBC/NTC examinations results at its national Headquarters in Benin City, Edo State.

“The analyses also revealed that, 36,202 candidates representing 62.99 percent of the candidates that sat for the 2020 In-School NBC/NTC/NTC examinations scored five credits and above including English language and Mathematics.

“Furthermore, a total of 48,597 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English language and Mathematics which represents 48.55 percent of the candidates that sat for the examinations”, she said.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe said the 2020 In-School NBC/NTC examinations had a total of 58,340 candidates that registered for it in 1,530 centres.

Isiugo-Abanihe, while explaining the efforts taken by the examination body in curbing examination malpractices, said 453 candidates representing 0.72 percent were involved in examinations malpractices in the just concluded examinations.

Isiugo-Abanihe further called on the states and the federal government to build more Federal Science and Technical Colleges to fill gaps existing in states that lack such institutions in a continuous process.