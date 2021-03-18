The Deputy President Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Chief Vitus Uzoh has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on his one year in office.

In a statement, the Obodoukwu- Imo State born chieftain commended Gov Uzodimma on infrastructure development in the state.

He said immediately the governor was inaugurated, his government

started physical rehabilitation of the state secretariat and provision of water and power supply.

Furthermore, Chief Uzoh said the governor also commenced rehabilitation of roads neglected by past administrations.

“It was this excellent peformance that earned him special recognition from president Muhammadu Buhari who virtually commissioned over 45 roads in the state.”

Not minding economic recession caused by COVID-19 and EndSars protests that cut across the country including Imo state, the governor was able to rise to the occasion by creating jobs for the youths.

In the area of health, the Governor also launched free mobile clinics services for the rural people in addition to the on going rehabilitation and equipping of the 305 health centers in all the wards in the state

knowing fully well that education is the bedrock on which any modern society grows, the governor secured a new university for the state, while Imo State University is being repositioned to return it to its premiership position among the comity of institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

The governor also rehabilitated the moribund Adapalm Nig ltd, thus creating jobs for Imo youths and stimulating the state’s economy.

On what the governor should work on as his 2nd year in office begins, Chief Uzoh urges him to reach out to Imolites in the Diaspora with the view of encouraging them to invest in their home state.

Chief Uzoh also advice the governor to promote peace in the state by avoiding needless confrontation with his predecessor and oppositions in the state