From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Host communities under the aegis of Ogoni Liberation Initiative (OLI), have threatened to drag the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) before the

Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC), for unsatisfactory dispensing of funds

for the clean of Ogoniland.

Also, they (host communities) have also called for a review of the clean-up exercise to ensure effective remediation of oil impacted sites in the area.

They made the threat at a meeting with Ogoni stakeholders with the theme: “Final Declaration”, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

President of OLI, Douglas Fabeke, who read an eight-paged documents at the meeting noted with dismay, that there was nothing tangible to justify the alleged $366 million so far expended on the clean-up exercise.

The Ogoni communities threatened to invite EFCC, to investigate the activities of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project HYPREP, over the clean up exercise.

Fabeke read: “Dissatisfaction with the high level of misappropriation of Ogoni Clclean-up fund by HYPREP: We, the entire Ogoni people, express our high level of dissatisfaction with the way and manner the funds meant for the clean-up of the Ogoni environment have been misappropriated by HYPREP.

“Available records show that so far, a total sum of $366 million has been released to HYPREP for the clean-up of the Ogoni environment. The said sum was released to HYPREP through the Ogoni Trust Fund.

“However, despite the release of these funds, there is nothing to show and HYPREP has refused to give the Ogoni people upon whose behalf the funds were released, a proper account of how the money has been utilized after several years.

“We, therefore, call on HYPREP to within 14 days, render a proper account to the Ogoni people. Otherwise, we shall invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and other anti-graft agencies to investigate HYPREP.”

The groups also urged the federal government to support individuals and corporate bodies who are willing to invest, to boost the economy of Ogoni people

On Shell facilities still visible in Ogoni land, the people called for the de-commissioning of such facilities to forth stall further degradation of the environment and urged the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company to implement the federal government directive on the Oil Mining License 11 oil block.

“Decommissioning of Shell Petroleum and Development Company Facilities in Ogoni Land: SPDC oil facilities and assets have been left abandoned and unattended since the year 1993 when SPDC ceased oil operation in Ogoni and their continued presence has continued to cause a great health hazard, environmental and safety risk to the farmers, fishermen and the entire people of Ogoni.

“It is based on the above that the UNEP Report particularly on page 16, specifically recommended that the SPDC should conduct a comprehensive review of its assets in Ogoni land and develop an Asset Integrity Management plan for Ogoni land and decommissioning plan of these assets which plan should be communicated to the Ogoni people. However, SPDC has refused and neglected to decommission these assets neither has it developed any asset integrity management plan on these assets.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to beacon on SPDC to with immediate effect, decommission all her assets in Ogoni land has lost the license to operate OML 11.”