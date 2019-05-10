Aloysius Attah and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A total of 367 academic staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka have been promoted to the ranks of Readers and Professors in the last five years.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Joseph Ahaneku, disclosed this yesterday, while presenting his address during the 13th convocation ceremony of the university, where 6,500 graduates were conferred with first degrees, for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Ahaneku, whose tenure winds up in the first week of June, said the promotions were higher than any other similar period in the history of the university and without lowering of standards.

He said on-time appraisal and promotion of non-teaching staff equally received due attention, with eight non-teaching staff promoted to deputy positions while 2,802 senior non-teaching staff and 1,337 junior staff were also promoted within the same period.

The vice chancellor said his administration has transformed the university to world class standard in learning, research and infrastructure; in line with his five point agenda when he sought the office.

He disclosed that through the efforts of the upgraded Directorate of Research Innovation and University Industry Relations, the university has succeeded in patenting two products -Automotive Brake Pads, using Kaolin as frictional material and Biofertiliser Compsition.

Chancellor of the university, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, Gbong Gwom Jos, charged the graduates to deploy the knowledge, skills and values they have imbibed from the university to make a positive difference in the society.