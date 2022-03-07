From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Luck smiled on 37 motorcycle riders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday as they were rewarded with 37 units of motorcycles valued at over N19 million.

The rewards were splashed on them by a leading manufacturing company, Hero Motorcorp, at the end of the Hero Super Oga campaign organized by the company.

The motorcycles were presented to ten 37 winners by the Country Manager of the company, Mr Ovi Siddhartha, at the Super Oga Road Quest final event show that held at the Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan.

He stated that the quest was aimed at showcasing the capability and endurance of the motorcycles, known as Hero Hunter Oga, apart from empowering the cyclists, adding that participants were drawn from Gombe, Ondo, Kwara, Oyo and Ekiti States.

Siddhartha explained that a total of 100 participants took part in the campaign and they all covered over 2.7 million kilometres within two months.

According to him, ‘the first season of Super Oga saw seven winners who clocked more than 29,000 kilometres each. Three winners rode away with seven Hero Hunter motorcycles each, while the other four winners received four Hero Hunter motorcycles each. The other 86 participants were handed over the motorcycles on which they participated.’

He said one of the participants, Abubakar Ahmed, covered the highest distance of 46,529 kilometres, while another participant, Oyeyemi Sunday, covered 46,055 kilometres in 60 days, describing it as “a distance that usually takes Okada riders nearly nine months to complete, thus, clearly highlighting the grit of the riders and superior capabilities of the Hero Hunter. Both Ahmed and Oyeyemi expressed their excitement and appreciation of this campaign by Hero MotoCorp. A female participant, Jumoke Fadoju, who completed 12,238 kilometres, also received the Hero Hunter motorcycle.

Siddhartha explained that the Super Oga competition kicked off in December 2021 in five states of Nigeria, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Gombe, with 20 contestants per state. He added that each Hero Hunter motorcycle was fitted with a GPS device to capture real-time information on the distance and location of the riders.

‘Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Hunter, in Nigeria in 2021. It offers the most durable inclined engine with advanced oil circulation technology, the highest fuel efficiency, and triple air filtration for longer engine life. With reinforced chassis structure the motorcycles also offer a stronger rear shock absorber, rubber padded gear shift lever with all down gear pattern, comfortable flat thick seat, and a flat rear carrier.’