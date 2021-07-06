By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In a bid to transform youths through empowerment training in information and communication technology (ICT) skills, Orile Iganmu Progressive Association (OIPA), a non-governmental organisation, recently graduated 37 youths from its free digital skills acquisition programme.

The association also celebrated an alumnus of the computer training institute, Amina Ibrahim, who received an international scholarship to study at Cornel University, United States, alongside the 25th graduation ceremony of the institute, with the first batch of the 2021 academic session.

Speaking at the ceremony, president of OIPA, Mr. Olabode Medale, charged the graduates to be dedicated to their chosen field, adding that, “The knowledge you acquired in ICT and soft skills training for 12 months will make you employable and keep you on the job.

“More youths are currently taking the training and it runs virtually. We have trained a lot of them in the community and its environs since inception in 2008.

Madele stated that the students took courses in graphic design, web design and soft skills such as personal grooming, poise and comportment, presentation skills, courtesy, languages and time management, among others, and this has given them the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

“The training has kept the youth off the streets because they can earn a living by marketing the acquired skills,” he said. “The youth can develop applications that will improve the ICT sector in the country, Amina Ibrahim has shown that by gaining global recognition.’

He described Amina as a child who took the opportunity offered by the training she acquired from OIPA centre, where she explored and developed her skills.

Madele added that the institute needed government presence as well as the help of wealthy Nigerians to partner with them, so they can empower youths with digital skills, stressing “we have moved from physical contact to virtual training, anyone can easily benefit from the free ICT programme that we offer.’’

In the same vein, a director, Kinabuti Francisca Roselle, called on companies in Orile community to support the course, and to invest in their host communities in order to enable the youths developed their digital and entrepreneurial skills.

Roselle urged the graduands to “explore opportunities around them and learn more.” She presented a flight ticket to Amina Ibrahim on behalf of her organisation.

Ibrahim expressed gratitude for the opportunity and called on other youths in the community to shun social vices and utilize the opportunity offered by the association.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.