Romanus Okoye

A 37-year-old identified as Abdul Malik has appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court over alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution and adjourned the case until September 29 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, alleged that Malik, who resides at No. 9 Olusegun Opaleye St., Ago Palace, Lagos, committed the offence on February 26 at his residence.

Emuerhi said that the defendant placed the girl on his lap and indecently assaulted her. He said that the case was reported at the Ago Palace Police Station. The offence contravenes the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015) which prescribes up to life imprisonment on conviction.