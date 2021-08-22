By Peter Anosike

Thirty seven years after winning the World Disco Dancing competition, Isaac Chinagorom is stilling waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill the promise that he made to him when he was the military head of state.

In 1984, Chinagorom had shocked the world in London where he represented Nigeria in John Player Gold Leaf organized World Disco Dancing competition.

Speaking in an interview with BBC in his country home, Nwangene in Imo State, Chinagorom said that though the promise had taken some time, he has not lost hope that the president will fulfil his promise.

According to him, when he made Nigeria proud in London and returned to Nigeria, the Buhari military government then had promised to reward him for the honour that he brought to Nigeria, but that up till now, the promise has not been fulfilled.

He said that what he achieved was a rare feat since more than 89 countries contested, adding that till date, the record has not been broken as he is still with the crown.

On what he had been doing since then, he said that he had gone into music as a singer and producer.

Chinagorom said that if given the resources, he would like to open a dancing school, that would be training Nigerian youths on the art of dancing and other useful skills, so that they would be useful to themselves and the country.